Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.53.

NYSE:BN opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,284.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -933.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

