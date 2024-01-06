Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $48,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $189.38 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

