Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

BKE opened at $44.94 on Friday. Buckle has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 120.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 34.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 250.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Buckle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

