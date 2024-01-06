Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $35.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CADE. Stephens increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

