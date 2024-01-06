Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $252.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $155.20 and a 52 week high of $279.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.