Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $40.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.17.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

