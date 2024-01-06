Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 52,096 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,997,000 after buying an additional 387,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.