Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 7,802 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $98.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

