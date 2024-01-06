Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $534,000. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $41.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

