Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

