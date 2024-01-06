Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,964 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $78.09 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $82.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.42. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

