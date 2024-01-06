Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DG opened at $135.75 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.