Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 31.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 55,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

PAPR opened at $32.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a market cap of $694.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

