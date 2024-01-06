Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CMI opened at $238.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.75.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

