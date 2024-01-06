Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,871 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTD. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,713,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 514.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136,596 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 346,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

