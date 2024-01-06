Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.03 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $91.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.18. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $95.63.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

