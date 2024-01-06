Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.14 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

