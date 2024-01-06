Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.87. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $136.89.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

