Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IMCG opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

