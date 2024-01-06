Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,022 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,022 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $50.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

