Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,641 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $37.47.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

