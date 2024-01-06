Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $132.57 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.23.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

