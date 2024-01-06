Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 23,624 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,624 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

