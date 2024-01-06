Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,819 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

PFG opened at $80.82 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.