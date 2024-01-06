Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $189.17 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $202.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

