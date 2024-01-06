Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,124 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Black Stone Minerals worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $47,247,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,247,006.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $456,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,677,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,923,241.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 109,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,689. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $16.04 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.14%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

