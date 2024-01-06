Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 53,169 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after buying an additional 715,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,056,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

