Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 67,637 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, EQ LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 196,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

