Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCBG

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $28.45 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter worth $282,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 47.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.