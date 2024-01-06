Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,878 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.82% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $43,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,987 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 872,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 696,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.