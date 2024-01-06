Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAPR. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 208.15% and a negative return on equity of 617.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

