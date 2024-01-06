Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.07. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

