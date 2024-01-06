Carol W. Carpenter Sells 2,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 457,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,272,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Unity Software Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of U stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Unity Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on U. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

