Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.83.

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.53 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

