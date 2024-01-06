CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.91

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $10.60. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 2,256,201 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCCS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 306.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,562,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,681,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.