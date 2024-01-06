Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $145,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

XOM opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

