Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Down 1.3 %

Cemtrex stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

