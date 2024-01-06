Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

