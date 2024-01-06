Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.03

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $7.82. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 131 shares.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $657.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

