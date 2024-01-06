Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Earns “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.36.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

