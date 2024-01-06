Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,101,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,850,669 shares.The stock last traded at $10.76 and had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chegg

Chegg Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 500.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 58.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.