Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Spring Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Spring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 4.6% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a market cap of $283.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

