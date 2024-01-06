Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AES by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after buying an additional 6,323,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AES by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,553,000 after buying an additional 844,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AES by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,911,000 after buying an additional 693,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,121,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,968,000 after buying an additional 368,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,234.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.