Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

