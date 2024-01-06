Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,290. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.23. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 75.34%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

