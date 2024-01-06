Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

