Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.12 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

