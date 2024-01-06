Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.70 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

