Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $189.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.