Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Textron worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TXT opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXT. UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

